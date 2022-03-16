Jack Black To Reprise Po For Netflix’s ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ Animated Series

Jack Black will once again lend his voice to Po the panda, nearly six years after Kung Fu Panda 3, for Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed it will further expand the Kung Fu Panda world with the animated series from DreamWorks Animation. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po (Black) must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight hails from executive producers Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian. Co-executive producers are Chris Amick and Ben Mekler.

Black, who recent credits include Jumanji: The Next Level and Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure, first voiced Po for the original Kung Fu Panda film in 2008. He then reprised the role for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. The Netflix series marks the third animated film from the Kung Fu Panda franchise, following Nickelodeon’s Legends of Awesomeness and Prime Video’s The Paws of Destiny.

See first look images below.