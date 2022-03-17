J. Marques Johnson Joins Second Season Of BET+’s Tyler Perry Drama ‘All The Queen’s Men’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: J. Marques Johnson will make his television debut in the second season of BET+’s Tyler Perry drama series, All the Queen’s Men.

The one-hour series created by Christian Keyes is based on his popular book, Ladies Night. The first season established Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille (Eva Marcille) as a fierce businesswoman ruling over her empire in the lucrative male exotic nightclub industry. Now, hell-bent on expanding her Queendom in Season 2, Madam will have to navigate this sexy yet dangerous world if she wants to stay alive and ahead of the game.

Johnson will play Rayshon, an amateur at Madam’s Club Eden, who isn’t cut out for the life of an exotic dancer, though that doesn’t keep him from trying. With VIP hazing going on inside of the club and private clients luring him into a dark underworld outside of the club, Rayshon often finds himself the victim. Constantly a punching bag to those around him, the question begs – how much is too much before someone snaps?

All the Queen’s Men also stars Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Racquel Palmer, Michael Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Dion Rome, Jeremy Williams and more. It’s one of the first shows from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC, and will return for its second season later this year. Keyes and Perry are exec producing Season 2, with Angi Bones, Mark Swinton, Will Areu and Tony L. Strickland producing, and Elon D. Johnson serving as co-executive producer.

Johnson has previously featured in shorts including Steve Darby and Tyler Winther’s Other Side and Garrett Marks’ Behind Greatness. The actor and model is the son of NBA legend Marques Johnson (White Men Can’t Jump), and brother to retired pro baller Kris Johnson, sports personality Josiah Johnson, and actor Moriah Johnson (BET’s Baldwin Hills). He is repped by Caron Feldman of Feldman Management.