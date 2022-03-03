ITV Studios Orders Russian Channels To Stop Airing ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ And ‘The Voice Kids’

ITV Studios has ordered Russian networks TNT and Channel One to take I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and The Voice Kids off air.

During their full-year results call this morning, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall confirmed ITV Studios has stopped sales to Russian clients and said consultants have also been withdrawn from these two shows. The Voice Kids has been airing in Russia for seven years but I’m A Celebrity was only picked up in 2021.

An ITV spokeswoman said the network has written directly to the channels to ask them to remove the shows, which are some of ITV Studios’ best-selling around the globe.

Other major distributors BBC Studios, Fremantle and All3Media International have cut ties with Russia and BBC Studios has similarly pulled its Strictly Come Dancing Russia version from the nation.

“Whilst Russia is not a significant partner for ITV Studios, we have previously sold content to Russian clients which has included drama, formats and non-scripted content,” said the ITV spokeswoman. “In light of the Russian invasion into Ukraine we have stopped new sales to Russian clients.”