ITV Appoints Andrew Cosslett As Chair To Succeed Peter Bazalgette

ITV has appointed Andrew Cosslett as its new Chairman, succeeding Peter Bazalgette, who will step down after just over six years in the role and nine years on the board. The UK broadcaster said today that Cosslett will join the board as an independent Non-executive Director and Chair Designate from June 1 and will become Non-executive Chair from September 29 when Bazalgette exits.

Cosslett is also the Chair of international home improvement company Kingfisher PLC and is the former Chief Executive of InterContinental Hotels Group as well as former Chair of the Rugby Football Union, the sport’s governing body in England.

On the appointment, ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said, “ITV is very grateful to Baz for the role he has played as our Chair as we have transformed the Company into the much stronger, more flexible and digitally scaled business it is today. He will be greatly missed by the entire business. The next few years will be exciting for ITV as we launch ITVX and continue to deliver our digital acceleration. I’m really pleased that Andrew, with his huge wealth of experience, will be with us as Chair as we continue to grow and deliver on our ambition.”

Said Cosslett, “I am delighted to be joining ITV. This is an exciting time for the media sector with viewing habits and the needs of advertisers evolving rapidly. During the years of Peter’s chairmanship ITV has undergone a remarkable transformation and is very well placed to take advantage of these sector trends. The Company has an enviable reputation for connecting with millions of people every day, reflecting and shaping culture. I am looking forward to supporting Carolyn and the team on the next leg of their exciting journey.”

And Bazalgette added, “I am looking forward to Andrew joining the Board in June and to handing the Chair role to him in September. My years at ITV have been exciting, enjoyable and extremely rewarding. Over the past six years, ITV has successfully navigated a number of challenges, including the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19. Despite these, the executive team has driven the digital modernization of the business while delivering programming in the very best traditions of Public Service Broadcasting. ITV is looking forward to a strong future as a truly digital media and entertainment company and I leave it in the very best of hands.”