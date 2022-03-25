‘It’s A Sin’ And ‘A Very British Scandal’ Win Two Trophies Each At Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

Russell T Davies’ Channel 4/HBO Max drama It’s a Sin scooped the coveted Best Drama and Best Writer prizes at this year’s Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards, while the BBC/Amazon’s A Very British Scandal took home Best Drama Mini-Series and Best Actress for Claire Foy.
Red Production Company’s show about a group of friends during the Aids epidemic was nominated in six categories and won two, with Davies beating off competition from the likes of Time’s Jimmy McGovern and A Very British Scandal’s Sarah Phelps.
The latter show won Best Drama MIni-Series while The Crown star Foy was handed Best Actress, with Stephen Graham taking Best Actor for his performance in McGovern’s BBC prison drama Time.
The BBC was very much the big winner, also taking Best Documentary Series for Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution, although Disney+ scooped its first ever BPG gong for Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back in Best Documentary Mini-Series.
Jon Ronson’s Things Fell Apart won Best Podcast and another BBC show, Alma’s Not Normal, took home Best Comedy ahead of established shows Sex Education and Stath Lets Flats.
Now into its 48th year, the BPG Awards are voted on by UK media journalists. Legendary Channel 4 news broadcaster Jon Snow will be given the prestigious Harvey Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting at the event in London this afternoon.
The full list
Best Documentary Series
Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution
A BBC Studios Documentary Unit Production for BBC Two
Best Documentary Mini-Series
The Beatles: Get Back
Apple Corps Ltd. & WingNut Films Productions Ltd. for Disney+
§Best Drama Mini-Series
A Very British Scandal
A Blueprint Television production for BBC One
Best Drama Series
It’s a Sin
A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International
Best Entertainment
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Series 4
An Owl Power Television production for BBC Two
Best Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal
An Expectation production for BBC Two
Best Actor
Stephen Graham
For his roles as:
Tony in Help
The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4
and as
Eric McNally in Time
BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC One
Best Actress
Claire Foy
For her role as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, in A Very British Scandal
A Blueprint Television production for BBC One
Best Writer
Russell T Davies
It’s a Sin
A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International
Audio Presenter of the Year
Aasmah Mir
Times Radio Breakfast, a Times Radio production
Radio Programme of the Year
Jamz Supernova on 6
A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 6 Music
Podcast of the Year
Things Fell Apart – written and presented by Jon Ronson
A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award
Channel 4’s Black to Front Project and ongoing inclusion initiatives
BPG Breakthrough Award
Rose Matafeo
Writer and Actor, Starstruck
An Avalon production for BBC Three and HBO Max
BPG Emerging Creators Award
Amin Mohamed aka Chunkz
for YouTube
Harvey Lee Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award
Jon Snow
Channel 4 News
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.