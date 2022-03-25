‘It’s A Sin’ And ‘A Very British Scandal’ Win Two Trophies Each At Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

Russell T Davies’ Channel 4/HBO Max drama It’s a Sin scooped the coveted Best Drama and Best Writer prizes at this year’s Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards, while the BBC/Amazon’s A Very British Scandal took home Best Drama Mini-Series and Best Actress for Claire Foy.

Red Production Company’s show about a group of friends during the Aids epidemic was nominated in six categories and won two, with Davies beating off competition from the likes of Time’s Jimmy McGovern and A Very British Scandal’s Sarah Phelps.

The latter show won Best Drama MIni-Series while The Crown star Foy was handed Best Actress, with Stephen Graham taking Best Actor for his performance in McGovern’s BBC prison drama Time.

The BBC was very much the big winner, also taking Best Documentary Series for Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution, although Disney+ scooped its first ever BPG gong for Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back in Best Documentary Mini-Series.

Jon Ronson’s Things Fell Apart won Best Podcast and another BBC show, Alma’s Not Normal, took home Best Comedy ahead of established shows Sex Education and Stath Lets Flats.

Now into its 48th year, the BPG Awards are voted on by UK media journalists. Legendary Channel 4 news broadcaster Jon Snow will be given the prestigious Harvey Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting at the event in London this afternoon.

The full list

Best Documentary Series

Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution

A BBC Studios Documentary Unit Production for BBC Two

Best Documentary Mini-Series

The Beatles: Get Back

Apple Corps Ltd. & WingNut Films Productions Ltd. for Disney+

§Best Drama Mini-Series

A Very British Scandal

A Blueprint Television production for BBC One

Best Drama Series

It’s a Sin

A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International

Best Entertainment

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Series 4

An Owl Power Television production for BBC Two

Best Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

An Expectation production for BBC Two

Best Actor

Stephen Graham

For his roles as:

Tony in Help

The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4

and as

Eric McNally in Time

BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC One

Best Actress

Claire Foy

For her role as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, in A Very British Scandal

A Blueprint Television production for BBC One

Best Writer

Russell T Davies

It’s a Sin

A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International

Audio Presenter of the Year

Aasmah Mir

Times Radio Breakfast, a Times Radio production

Radio Programme of the Year

Jamz Supernova on 6

A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 6 Music

Podcast of the Year

Things Fell Apart – written and presented by Jon Ronson

A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award

Channel 4’s Black to Front Project and ongoing inclusion initiatives

BPG Breakthrough Award

Rose Matafeo

Writer and Actor, Starstruck

An Avalon production for BBC Three and HBO Max

BPG Emerging Creators Award

Amin Mohamed aka Chunkz

for YouTube

Harvey Lee Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award

Jon Snow

Channel 4 News