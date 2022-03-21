You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

’10 Dates’: Sequel To Interactive Feature ‘5 Dates’ Casts Rosie Day, Meaghan Martin, Elle James & More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Awards: 'Don't Look Up' Wins Original Screenplay, 'CODA' Takes Adapted; 'Hacks', 'Succession', 'Conan' Also Score - Full Winners List
Read the full story

Irvine Welsh’s ‘Crime’ Adaptation Heads To ITVX

Irvine Welsh AP

The second season of Irvine Welsh’s Crime adaptation will be one of the first shows to launch on ITV’s new streamer ITVX.

The show will premiere on ITVX many months before being given a linear slot on the main channel as part of ITV’s digital-first strategy.

Series one was commissioned by ITV streamer BritBox and will be given a free premiere on ITVX ahead of the second series launch.

BritBox is effectively being folded into ITVX  shortly as a paid-for service, which was revealed earlier this month following ITV’s full-year results.

Crime joins darkly comic series Passenger from Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan as one of the early ITVX shows.

Crime, from Trainspotting writer Welsh and co-written by Dean Cavanagh, follows Ray Lennox (Dougray Scott), settling back into life with Edinburgh’s serious crimes team after recovering from the breakdown caused by his last investigation. When a high-ranking member of the establishment is found dead in a Leith warehouse, Lennox is thrown into a case which quickly reveals itself as the work of a serial killer.

Crime is produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV. Buccaneer Media is in partnership with Canada’s Cineflix Media, who will be responsible for the international distribution of the drama.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad