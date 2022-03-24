‘Inventing Anna’ Maneuvers Its Way To Repeat Win On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart; ‘Free Guy’ & ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Have Strong Debuts

Inventing Anna saw its audience shrink 37% from the prior week, but the reality-based Netflix drama still pulled in almost 2.1 billion minutes of viewing to top Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart.

It came in comfortably ahead of the No. 2 title for the week of February 21 to 27, Netflix’s Love is Blind.

When Netflix released its own global measurement of Anna last month, it found the show was its most-viewed English-language title since the streaming service updated its metrics. As of last fall, Netflix uses total viewing minutes, as does Nielsen, only the streaming company tracks viewership globally. Nielsen measures only the U.S., and only counts viewing via a TV set.

Three feature films topped 1 billion minutes of streaming to finish in the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 spots for the week. Encanto, a fixture on the chart for the past 10 weeks, pulled up a bit less than 1.2 billion minutes. A Madea Homecoming collected 1.037 billion minutes of viewing, good for fourth, just ahead of Free Guy, which delivered 1.025 billion.

Free Guy, which was released theatrically last year and grossed $331.5 million, hit Disney+ as a no-extra-charge title for subscribers on February 23. Tyler Perry’s latest Madea outing arrived on Netflix two days later, on February 25.

Nielsen tracks five streaming platforms — Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video — delivering results after about a month’s delay.

Here is the complete top 10:

Inventing Anna (Netflix) – 9 episodes, 2.084 billion minutes of viewing

Love Is Blind (Netflix) 24 eps., 1.369B min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 1.162B min.

A Madea Homecoming (Netflix) – film, 1.037B min.

Free Guy (Disney+) – film, 1.025B min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 946M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 320 eps., 889M min.

Ozark (Netflix) – 37 eps., 869M min.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) – 8 eps., 796M min.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – 30 eps., 719M min.