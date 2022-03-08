‘Industry’ Adds Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip & Katrine De Candole To Season 2 Of HBO/BBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jay Duplass (The Chair), Sonny Poon Tip (Holby City) and Katrine De Candole (Crow) are set as new series regulars opposite Myha’la Herrold for Season 2 of HBO/BBC’s investment banking drama Industry, from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

Industry, produced by Bad Wolf, gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.

Duplass will play Jesse Boom, a reputable hedge fund manager who has just emigrated to the UK. Poon Tip will portray Leo Bloom, the wayward son of a reputable hedge fund manager. De Candole is Celeste Pacquet, a multilingual wealth manager who works in Pierpoint’s Private Wealth Management division.

They join previously announced Season 2 regulars Alex Alomar Akpobome, as Danny Van Deventer, a wonder-kid Executive Director who recently landed in London from Pierpoint New York; Adam Levy as Charles Hunani, a jet-setting playboy looking to reconnect with his daughter Yasmin; and Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens. First briefly glimpsed in the first season, Venetia joins Yasmin’s Foreign Exchange Sales Desk as its newest recruit.

Down and Kay executive produce with Jami O’Brien, who is a writing executive producer under her overall deal with HBO, Jane Tranter, Ryan Rasmussen and David P. Davis. The eight-episode second season is set to premiere later this year.

Duplass is repped by ICM and Odenkirk Provissiero. Poon Tip is repped by Geri Spicer at Independent Talent Group. De Candole is repped by Malcolm Browning of Milburn Browning Associates.