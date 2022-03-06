Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022: ‘Summer Of Soul’ Wins Best Documentary

Refresh for updates and winners Shifting from its traditional immediate pre-Oscars perch, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are back today with a live and in-person ceremony from Santa Monica.

Hosted by power couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman amidst strict-ish Covid 19 safety protocols, the 2 PM PT starting 37th annual Indie Spirits is in a far different lane than the Academy Awards this year — and we don’t just mean because all their winner will be live on the show.

“If you don’t win, you can walk straight into the ocean, right there,” Offerman told the room onstage.

Unlike most past years, the marque films up for Best Picture at the Indie Spirits Sunday are not similar to those up for Oscars on March 27. In what can be read as a welcomed return to the Indie Spirits’ roots, A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice and Zola are in the running for the big prize here. Factoid: The latter two movies actually lead the overall pack with five and seven total nominations, respectively.

In regards to who can see some overlap between the Oscars and Indie Spirits, there’s Coda supporting actor Troy Kotsur who last weekend took home Best Supporting Actor at the SAGs. Lost Daughter filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal is also nominated at the Oscars and the Indie Spirits here, and Summer of Soul in Documentary. Wins here today for Summer of Soul and Kotsur signify, indeed, a possible win on the last Sunday of March at the Oscars.

The Indie Spirits are being shown live on IFC today. Subscribers to the corporate cousin streamer AMC+ can also watch the show live. This 2022 Indie Spirits show is additionally available for the first time at select AMC Theatres via the AMC Stubs program. We will be updating all the winners and the action here on Deadline too.

Situated out of Santa Monica’s spacious Baker Hanger, attendees for the today’s Indie Spirits includes NEON Boss Tom Quinn, super lawyer Nina Shaw, Sony Pictures Classics co-head Tom Bernard and Michael Barker, Reservations Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo and more.

As well honorary chair and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart, will be among the presenters this afternoon along with Dianna Agron, Javier Bardem, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Beals, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Zola’s Colman Domingo, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Hannah Einbinder, Bridget Everett, and Andrew Garfield. In addition, upcoming Oscar co-host Regina Hall, Lily James, Marlee Matlin, Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Stan, Sydney Sweeney, Taika Waititi, Michelle Yeoh and Nomandland and Eternals herlmer Chloé Zhao are slated to take the stage too.

In a pre-reel, Offerman tells his wife Mullally that he’s nervous. She then bends down in an attempt try to relax him before they’re interrupted by Sarah Silverman who is wheeled in a glass case as the ‘back-up host’. The backstage attendant tells Offerman and Mullally that since they joined Twitter before 2015, in case anything surfaces about their history resurfaces, they have Silverman on hand in case they’re cancelled.

Later on stage, Offerman beamed, “Movies are back!” to which Mullally snapped “They’re not going to see your movies.”

She added she saw A24’s Red Rocket six times. “You watched it three more times than me,” responded Offerman. The movie follows a wash-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown.

Mullally had one message to Russia in the wake of their invasion of Ukraine: “F**k off and go home, Putin”

“That’s the quick and peaceful resolution we’re that we’re talking about…” said Offerman. They both sent the oligarch an Indie Spirits message: They both gave him the bird.

We’re updating the winners below:

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Troy Kotsur, Coda

“My character, Frank Rossi, the difference between a Gloucester and Santa Monica deaf fisherman is that they can’t afford a cheap beer here in Santa Monica,” Kotsur said through an interpreter onstage.

Backstage, Kotsur added, “I feel like I’ve received an honorary PhD as a nominee because of my long journey. It takes doctors a long time to get their PhDs so I feel the same. Really, it was an extremely tough journey. The choices I made led me to where I am today.”

He also added, “What was most challenging for me was, producers of independent films often have fear wondering if there is marketability in having authenticity in casting deaf actors. To have that confidence, sometimes I feel like a little bug on the ground. Now I’m a big bug. Now they can finally see me and so I can say, ‘Hello, we’ve grown and deaf folks can make change for hotel better. Hollywood can have open hearts and open minds and give more inclusion to more diverse groups.”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Shiva Baby

Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman

Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul, dir. by Questlove.

BEST FEATURE

BEST FIRST FEATURE

BEST FEMALE LEAD

BEST MALE LEAD

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

BEST EDITING

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mass

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

PRODUCERS AWARD

(The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Brad Becker-Parton , Pin-Chun Liu, Lizzie Shapiro