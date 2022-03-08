Skip to main content
In The Polanski Case, A Former Prosecutor’s Testimony Will Remain Sealed

Roman Polanski
AP

Sealed testimony by a former deputy district attorney in the Roman Polanski sex case will remain closed, the Los Angeles County Superior Court decided on Tuesday.

Journalists Sam Wasson and William Rempel had asked the court to open the testimony of Roger Gunson, which was provided years ago when it appeared that Gunson’s health might prevent his contributing to any legal proceedings involving Polanski. Many who have followed the case believe that Gunson’s deposition would confirm that the court and/or prosecutors abused Polanski’s rights during his prosecution. But the Los Angeles court has consistently refused to consider Polanski’s position until he ends his fugitive status, which began when he fled the country before sentencing.

On Tuesday, according to a person involved in the latest attempt to unseal the Gunson testimony, the court again declined.

