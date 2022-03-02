‘Immigrant’: ‘Tick, Tick, BOOM!’ Star Robin De Jesús Boards Hulu Series

Three-time Tony-nominated actor Robin De Jesús has joined the cast of Hulu’s Immigrant in a recurring role.

De Jesús will portray Ray Colon, a proud Nuyorican from the Bronx who comes on the Chippendales scene as the resident handyman and self-proclaimed jack of all trades. Affable and eager-to-please, Ray reveres founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and their growing friendship finds Ray in more than one compromising situation as the season progresses.

Immigrant tells the true story of Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Deadline exclusively revealed the addition of Dan Stevens to the cast which also includes Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Quentin Plair, Andrew Rannells, and Nicola Peltz.

Nanjiani will also executive produce alongside series creator Robert Siegel, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

De Jesús most recently starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick, Boom!, based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, for Netflix.

He previously appeared in the Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix film, The Boys in the Band, reprising his Tony award-nominated role.