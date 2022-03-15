‘Immigrant’: Juliette Lewis Joins Hulu Limited Series

Juliette Lewis has been tapped for a key role opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel.

Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Lewis will play the series regular role of Denise. Straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). She looks after the New York club, as well as the Chippendales national tours, and weathers the increasingly volatile relationship between De Noia and Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani).

The cast of Immigrant also includes Annaleigh Ashford as well as recurring/guest stars Quentin Plair, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Bahrani will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio.

Lewis recently starred in the Tate Taylor-directed Breaking News In Yuba County, alongside Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Regina Hall, and Awkwafina, as well as the film Mayday, which debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She can currently be seen in Yellowjackets, which recently wrapped its first season on Showtime. She’s repped by UTA and Todd Diener for 111 Media.