‘The Afterparty’s Ilana Glazer Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Ilana Glazer, who is best known for co-creating, showrunning, directing and starring in the hit comedy series Broad City, for representation.

The acclaimed Comedy Central show that Glazer co-created with Abbi Jacobson ran for five seasons. Based on a web series of the same name, produced between 2009 and 2011, it followed Ilana (Glazer) and Abbi (Jacobson), two Jewish American women in their twenties, on their adventures in New York City.

Glazer is also a comedian who has been busy in film, television, politics and on the road following the release of her 2019 special, The Planet is Burning. She can currently be seen in the recently released Apple TV+ comedy series, The Afterparty, created by Chris Miller and executive produced by Anthony King, which has her starring alongside Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, John Early, Jamie Demetriou and more.

Glazer’s most recent feature, False Positive, which she co-wrote and starred in, premiered on Hulu last summer. Outside of film and television, she is an activist and co-founded The Generator Collective, which works to humanize government policy and aims to make politics less confusing for the average citizen.

Glazer continues to be represented by Range Media Partners and Johnson, Shapiro Slewett & Kole.