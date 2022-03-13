You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
IFTAs: ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ & ‘Kin’ Big Winners At Irish Film & TV Awards

An Cailin Ciuin
An Cailin Ciuin Berlin Film Festival

Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language drama An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the big film winner at last night’s vritual Irish Film and Television Academy awards with eight wins. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Director Colm Bairéad’s debut won best film, best director and lead actress for Catherine Clinch in addition to multiple craft awards. Bairéad also won the rising star prize. The coming-of-age drama had debuted at the Berlin Film Festival where it won two prizes.

Creators Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna’s Kin won big in the TV categories with six prizes including best drama, script for McKenna, lead actress drama for Clare Dunne, lead actor drama for Sam Keeley and supporting actress drama for Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Ciaran Hinds won both the film and drama supporting actor awards on the night for Belfast and Kin, respectively. Belfast, which had garnered ten nominations, only converted in one other category: best script for Ken Branagh.

Lead actor film was picked up by Moe Dunford for Nightride and supporting actress film by Jessie Buckley for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

The virtual event was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane whose routine included a nod to Ukrainian president, and fellow comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Chris Pine, Colin Farrell, Michael Moore, Roma Downey and Fionnula Flanagan were among other guests presenting awards.

Many of the nominees hosted their own IFTA-viewing parties with their fellow cast and crew, as well as friends and family.

Full List Of Winners:

Film Categories

Best Film
An Cailín Ciúin

Director Film
Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin

Script Film
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Lead Actor Film
Moe Dunford – Nightride

Lead Actress Film
Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin

Supporting Actor Film
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Supporting Actress Film
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Feature Documentary
Young Plato

Short Film (Live Action)
Nothing to Declare

Short Film (Animation)
Fall of the Ibis King

Rising Star
Colm Bairéad

Drama Categories

Best Drama
KIN

Director Drama
Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla

Script Drama
Peter McKenna – KIN

Lead Actor Drama
Sam Keeley – KIN

Lead Actress Drama
Clare Dunne – KIN

Supporting Actor Drama
Ciarán Hinds – KIN

Supporting Actress Drama
Maria Doyle Kennedy – KIN

Craft Categories

Cinematography
Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin

Costume Design
Kathy Strachan – Deadly Cuts

Hair & Makeup
Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, Barrie Gower – The Green Knight

Editing
John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin

Production Design
Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin

Sound
Steve Fanagan – Swan Song

Original Song
Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin

VFX
Kevin Cahill, Eric Saindon – The Green Knight

