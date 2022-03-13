IFTAs: ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ & ‘Kin’ Big Winners At Irish Film & TV Awards

Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language drama An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the big film winner at last night’s vritual Irish Film and Television Academy awards with eight wins. Scroll down for the full list of winners.
Director Colm Bairéad’s debut won best film, best director and lead actress for Catherine Clinch in addition to multiple craft awards. Bairéad also won the rising star prize. The coming-of-age drama had debuted at the Berlin Film Festival where it won two prizes.
Creators Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna’s Kin won big in the TV categories with six prizes including best drama, script for McKenna, lead actress drama for Clare Dunne, lead actor drama for Sam Keeley and supporting actress drama for Maria Doyle Kennedy.
Ciaran Hinds won both the film and drama supporting actor awards on the night for Belfast and Kin, respectively. Belfast, which had garnered ten nominations, only converted in one other category: best script for Ken Branagh.
Lead actor film was picked up by Moe Dunford for Nightride and supporting actress film by Jessie Buckley for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.
The virtual event was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane whose routine included a nod to Ukrainian president, and fellow comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Chris Pine, Colin Farrell, Michael Moore, Roma Downey and Fionnula Flanagan were among other guests presenting awards.
Many of the nominees hosted their own IFTA-viewing parties with their fellow cast and crew, as well as friends and family.
Full List Of Winners:
Film Categories
Best Film
An Cailín Ciúin
Director Film
Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin
Script Film
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Lead Actor Film
Moe Dunford – Nightride
Lead Actress Film
Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin
Supporting Actor Film
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Supporting Actress Film
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Feature Documentary
Young Plato
Short Film (Live Action)
Nothing to Declare
Short Film (Animation)
Fall of the Ibis King
Rising Star
Colm Bairéad
Drama Categories
Best Drama
KIN
Director Drama
Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla
Script Drama
Peter McKenna – KIN
Lead Actor Drama
Sam Keeley – KIN
Lead Actress Drama
Clare Dunne – KIN
Supporting Actor Drama
Ciarán Hinds – KIN
Supporting Actress Drama
Maria Doyle Kennedy – KIN
Craft Categories
Cinematography
Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin
Costume Design
Kathy Strachan – Deadly Cuts
Hair & Makeup
Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, Barrie Gower – The Green Knight
Editing
John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin
Production Design
Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin
Sound
Steve Fanagan – Swan Song
Original Song
Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin
VFX
Kevin Cahill, Eric Saindon – The Green Knight
