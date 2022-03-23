ICM Partners’ Matt Sorger Joins A3 Artists Agency As Senior Agent In Alternative Programming & Digital Media

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime ICM Partners agent Matt Sorger has left to join A3 Artists Agency as senior agent in the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding division. He is the latest ICM agent to depart for another agency or management company ahead of company’s pending acquisition by CAA.

Sorger spent 10 years at ICM where he was an Alternative TV Packaging Agent agent in the Broadcasting and International Television and Media departments. There, he built a roster of talent across lifestyle, sports and entertainment that includes Michelle Beadle, Karamo Brown, Rachel Bonnetta, Scott Evans, Vinny Guadagnino, Zuri Hall, Josh Richards and Jay Williams. Most of Sorger’s current clients are expected to join him at A3 Artists Agency, which houses both digital and unscripted under the same umbrella.

“Matt has earned a reputation as a forward-thinking, hardworking, and fiercely loyal advocate for his clients,” said A3 Artists Agency President Brian Cho. “He is uniquely positioned to thrive in the rapidly evolving new media landscape and aligns perfectly with our culture and values.”