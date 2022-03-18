ICM Partners’ Lit Agent Zach Carlisle Joins TFC Management

EXCLUSIVE: Established TV Literary agent Zach Carlisle is leaving ICM Partners to join TFC Management, the company launched in 2020 by senior TV lit agents Ben Jacobson and David Stone, which represents creators, showrunners, filmmakers and producers.

Carlisle’s exit from ICM is amicable, with many of his clients planning to remain at ICM and join Carlisle as a manager. It is the latest departure from the agency ahead of its pending acquisition by CAA.

Carlisle began his career at Verve, where he was one of the agency’s first employees. He was promoted to agent in 2011, and helped launch Verve’s television group. He left to join ICM in 2018.

While at ICM, Carlisle has built a solid roster of creators and filmmakers, including Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Jonathan Igla (Hawkeye), Megan Park (The Fallout), Nora Kirkpatrick (Daisy Jones & The Six), Robert Munic (Power: Force), Scott Gold (Chicago PD), among others.

“Zach has been an invaluable member of the ICM Partners literary team for the past four years. He’s very well respected by his clients, his colleagues and the creative community, and we look forward to working with him in his new role,” said Kevin Crotty, President of ICM Partners.

Carlisle is the second manager hire to the TFC Management team by Jacobson and Stone, joining Ellie Klein who moved to TFC in 2021.

“We have had the pleasure of working with Zach as an agent for nearly two years and have been consistently impressed by his diligence and sophistication,” said Jacobson and Stone in a statement. “He’s deeply passionate about his clients, and we are so thrilled to have him continue his work with TFC.”