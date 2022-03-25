‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Publicity Teams Win Top Honors At Cinematographers Guild’s Publicists Awards

The union publicists who worked on behalf of the publicity campaigns for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Apple’s Ted Lasso took home top honors today at the 59th annual International Cinematographers Guild’s Publicists Awards. See the full winners list below.

The Les Mason Award, the highest honor the Publicists can bestow on one of its own members, resulted in a tie between unit publicist Sheryl Main and David Waldman, EVP Domestic Publicity at Paramount Pictures.

Coppola Mega Agency

The awards luncheon, held at the Beverly Hilton, also saw legendary director Frances Ford Coppola accept the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Greeted by a prolonged standing ovation, the five-time Oscar winner devoted his entire acceptance speech to a call on Russia President Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

“My heart is so filled with love of Ukrainian Americans,” he said, “and it breaks my heart what’s happening in the absurd reality of the world today.”

From ‘The Godfather’ Trilogy To ‘American Graffiti’, ‘Patton’, ‘The Conversation’ & ‘Apocalypse Now’, Francis Ford Coppola Shares His Oscar Memories

Marshall Weinbaum, studio global publicist for Walt Disney Studios, was honored as Publicist of the Year, and Chrissy Quesada Valentine, vice president of global still photography at Sony Pictures Entertainment, was presented with the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service for her efforts to advance the cause of animal rights and welfare.

The Press Award was won by Extra TV’s Adam Weissler; Matt Kennedy was honored with the Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award in Motion Pictures; Atsushi Nishijima was the winner of the Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award in Television; and Dean McCarthy, of Australia’s Hit.com.au, won the International Media Award.

Harjo, left, and Waititi Mega Agency

Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were honored with the Motion Picture Showpersons Award for their stewardship of MGM studios, and Taika Waiiti and Sterlin Harjo, co-creators and executive producers of the TV series Reservation Dogs, accepted the TV Showpersons Award.

More than 700 industry members attended the luncheon, including Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600); Matt Loeb, IATSE’s international president; Mike Miller, IATSE international vice president; and Thom Davis, IATSE’s 2nd international vice president.

Here are the winners at the 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards:

Maxwell Weinberg Motion Picture Publicity Campaign

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony Pictures Entertainment/Marvel Studios)

Maxwell Weinberg Television Publicity Campaign

Ted Lasso – Sarah Carragher, Apple TV+

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement In Publicity

(Tie)

Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist

David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures

Publicist of the Year Award

Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Bob Yeager Award for Community Service

Chrissy Quesada, VP Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award – Motion Pictures

Matt Kennedy

Excellence in Unit Still Photography Award – Television

Atsushi Nishijima

Press Award

Adam Weissler – “Extra TV”

International Media Award

Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)