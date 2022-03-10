Hyde Park, Warner Music & Film Independent Name Sari Arambulo Inaugural Winner Of Asian Women Fellowship

EXCLUSIVE: Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Warner Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group’s film and television division have launched the Hyde Park Entertainment & Warner Music Entertainment Asian Women Fellowship.

The initiative, run in partnership with Film Independent, will showcase women-identifying writers and writer-directors who are Asian or part of the Asian diaspora. The Fellowship is aligned with Hyde Park Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s shared, ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.

With guidance from leading industry advisors, the winners will continue to develop and package their feature projects, with the goal of shopping the final screenplays to major studios and streamers. Industry advisors and supporters include Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao; Gemma Chan; Independent Spirit Award winner Lulu Wang; and Gurinder Chadha.

Sari Arambulo, the program’s inaugural fellow, was chosen from an initial set of ten finalists and has been awarded a $12,5K grant and development support. Arambulo, is an actor, writer and producer, best known for portraying Grace in NBC/Peacock’s comedy AP Bio.

Arambulo’s winning project is Foodie – the story of a food-obsessed Filipina adoptee who forms an unlikely friendship with a picky eater when they begin working together at a Filipino restaurant. Through food and friendship, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery to learn more about her culture and find her birth mother.

“I am thrilled to partner with Warner Music Entertainment and Film Independent to shine a spotlight on talented women-identifying filmmakers from Asia and the Asian diaspora,” said Hyde Park Chairman and CEO Ashok Amritraj. “We believe the Fellowship can help support our community, and our goal is to identify projects with commercial viability that can help widen the reach of these talented filmmakers, ensuring their important stories and voices are seen and heard by a wide audience.”

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this fellowship to life through our new partnership with Hyde Park Entertainment and Film Independent,” said Charlie Cohen, President, Warner Music Entertainment. “We’re honored to support women-identifying creatives in the burgeoning Asian film community, and we look forward to working together with this great group of advisors to help build projects that will reach audiences around the globe.”

Sari Arambulo Hyde Park

“Growing up as a Filipina-American woman, I always yearned to see more stories like mine on-screen. This notion has stayed with me throughout my career and informs the stories I love to tell: those that amplify diverse, unique voices,” said Arambulo. “I couldn’t be more honored and grateful to be Hyde Park Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s Inaugural Fellow. Thank you for the belief in me and my work. To be a part of such a powerful initiative with a story that is deeply personal to me, I feel so seen. The world needs more narratives highlighting Asian-American women, and I’m incredibly proud to be working with talented collaborators that are doing just that — championing authentic storytelling.”

Ashok Amritraj Hyde Park

A second winner will be chosen in Fall 2022 and they will also receive a grant of $12,5K along with ongoing development support. The winner will be chosen through Film Independent’s Fast Track program. In addition to the financial prize, Fellowship winners will participate in Film Independent’s Screenwriting Lab and a mentorship program supported by Hyde Park Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, and Film Independent.

The Hyde Park Entertainment & Warner Music Entertainment Asian Women Fellowship aims to enable more women-identifying Asian directors to take their place behind the camera.

According to a study conducted by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in 2021, out of the last 1,300 major releases, only 1% of them were directed by women from underrepresented ethnic groups and only 7% of lead characters were from an Asian background.

The program will be overseen by a team at Hyde Park led by Priya Amritraj, VP of Film & TV, Addison Mehr, VP of Film & TV, and Carl Clifton, Head of Hyde Park International.

Hyde Park’s current projects include The Man Who Lived Underground, in partnership with Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society and Paramount Pictures; Proxy starring Blake Lively and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, Netflix’s Amnesty written and directed by Oscar nominee Ramin Bahrani; Ashe, the bio-pic on Arthur Ashe written by Oscar winner Kevin Willmott; Pashmina the animated musical directed by Gurinder Chadha; and The Rubik’s Cube film with Endeavor Content.