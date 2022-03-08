Hulu Originals Hires Communications Exec Brandon Shaw As VP Publicity

Industry Corporate Communications vet Brandon Shaw is heading to Hulu Originals as their VP, Publicity.

Shaw will manage Hulu Originals’ executive media relations, high level media campaigns, trade and announcement strategies. He starts Monday, March 28 and will report into Candice Ashton, newly elevated SVP, Publicity & Events, Hulu Originals.

Barrie Gruner serves as EVP, Marketing & Publicity, Hulu Originals with Shannon Ryan, President, Content Marketing, Hulu and General Entertainment overseeing the group as a part of her purview.

Shaw comes to Hulu Originals from WME where he’s served as their VP Corporate Communications. Shaw worked closely with the agency’s senior leadership, guiding communications strategies for the company. He was also closely involved with social impact and D/I communications for WME and served as the entertainment business and trade media contact for other Endeavor business units. One of the key highlights during Shaw’s run at WME was working closely with Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman shortly after she delivered her profound, moving and show-stopping poem “The Hill We Climb” at the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Previously he served as Director, Corporate / Executive Communications for ICM Partners. At ICM, he also handled communications for the agency’s leadership across all departments worldwide, including agent, client and executive press. Among the execs he works with, Shaw is known for his fastidiousness, multi-tasking, doggedness, and insight on the evolving industry. WME will have some big shoes to fill. To those in the media, he’s a straight shooter.

Before ICM, Shaw worked at Fifteen Minutes PR, where he led crisis, litigation, corporate, and entertainment accounts for the agency. Among many key accounts, he led crisis / litigation communications for the Casting Society of America, the rebrand and relaunch of Henrik Fisker’s Fisker Inc., Hilton & Hyland real estate, and steered communications strategy for 11 production companies and show launches.

Before turning to a career in the entertainment sector, Shaw worked in the Obama White House as a member of the President’s advance team, traveling and managing media logistics on the road for the President and senior White House staff. Prior to that, he was an Associate in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence, writing and editing on behalf of the President and Vice President.

Between DC and Los Angeles, Shaw wrote extensively for Variety, The New York Times, Columbia Records’ BruceSpringsteen.net, and dozens of other outlets.

When he isn’t busy handling public relations, Shaw can be found attending Bruce Springsteen concerts, running marathons, biking down to Marina del Rey, and singing and playing lead guitar with his band, Brandon Shaw and The Embargoed Releases.