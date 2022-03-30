Skip to main content
‘House Of The Dragon’ Gets Premiere Date: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel To Debut This August On HBO

The wait for the much-anticipated prequel is almost over: HBO has announced the debut date for the Game of Thrones prequel from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. It will premiere Aug. 21.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno. Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It focuses on the House Targaryen. Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen.

Production on the prequel that was ordered straight to series started in April in 2021. House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal, who wrote the pilot script. Condal serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT alum Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes.

Interestingly, House of the Dragon will debut ahead of that other big budget fantasy series that’s in the works — Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The streamer already announce that its upcoming J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is coming Sept. 2.

Along with the premiere date, House of the Dragon also released a tease poster, which you can see below, as well as new images.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower HBO
Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen HBO
Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen HBO
Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower HBO
Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria HBO
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen HBO
Emma D’arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen HBO
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole HBO
Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent HBO
Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans HBO
Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon HBO
Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen HBO

