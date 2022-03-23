‘House Of The Dragon’ Actor Paddy Considine Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Paddy Considine has inked with ICM Partners for representation. The actor recently wrapped HBO’s long-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, playing the lead role of King Viserys Targaryen.

Considine’s early big-screen work includes Michael Winterbottom’s 24 Hour Party People and Jim Sheridan’s In America. He went on to star in Pawel Pawlikowski’s My Summer of Love and Last Resort, Paul Greengrass’ The Bourne Ultimatum, Edgar Wright’s movies Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, Richard Ayoade’s movies The Double and Submarine, and Ron Howard’s Cinderella Man among others. He also teamed as a co-writer and star in Shane Meadows’ Dead Man’s Shoes.

His work in TV includes his role as Father John Hughes in Peaky Blinders, Informer as well as playing Claude Bolton in HBO’s series The Outsider based on the Stephen King novel.

Considine’s feature directorial debut, Tyrannosaur, won him the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer as well as the World Cinema Directing Award at Sundance. He also wrote and directed the feature film Journeyman.

For his work on the stage, Considine received the Olivier Award and Tony Award nominations as Best Actor in 2018 and 2019 for his performances in The Ferryman at the Royal Court Theater and the Gielgud Theater, as well as at the Bernard B. Jacobs theater on Broadway.

He will continue to also be represented by Nick Forgacs at Independent in the UK.