You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscars TV Review: Will Smith’s Unscripted Slap Of Chris Rock Turns Stumbling Show Into Stunning Spectacle

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture Oscar; 'Dune' Leads With 6; Chastain & Smith Take Lead Acting Honors: Winners List
Read the full story

Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: “Ugliest Oscar Moment Ever”, Tweets Mark Hamill; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith

Will Smith, Chris Rock AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Refresh for updates… “Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” says Kathy Griffin. “Jokes are what Chris Rock does,” tweets Mia Farrow. “And That’s How We Do It,” brags Jaden Smith.

Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, are, to put it mildly, all over the place, with most seeming to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it, Team Rock.

Oscars TV Review: Will Smith’s Unscripted Slap Of Chris Rock Turns Stumbling Show Into Stunning Spectacle

“Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers,” tweeted Mark Hamill. “Violent physical assault… not so much.” He included the hashtag “UgliestOscarMomentEver”.

Related Story

Oscars: ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture; 'Dune' Leads With Six Trophies – Full Winners List

“Ummm… Whaaaat!??,” writes Dan Bucatinsky. “He justified his assault using tears and the word ‘love’…the one thing he did NOT do is apologize for slapping Chris Rock!!”

Deadline will add more reactions as they arrive.

Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

11 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad