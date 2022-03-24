Holly Robinson Peete Signs Multi-Picture Deal with Crown Media Family Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Robinson Peete is staying in the Hallmark Family. The actress has signed a multi-picture deal that includes exclusivity on holiday movies with Crown Media Family Networks.

“Since her first movie with Hallmark in 2015, Holly’s intelligence, vulnerability and tireless advocacy work have made her one of our networks’ most beloved talents, on screen and off,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “We are so happy to continue making movies with Holly and to be her official home for original television movies at Christmas.”

”Hallmark is one of the most unique and warm destinations on television, especially at Christmas, and I am so proud of the projects that we have done together these past years,” continued Robinson Peete. “I am thrilled to continue my work with them to collaborate on creating joyful and heartfelt movies, while highlighting special stories in which viewers can truly see themselves.”

Robinson Peete most recently starred in and executive produced “Our Christmas Journey” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which premiered in 2021 during the network’s “Miracles of Christmas” series. She played the mom of an autistic son. Robinson Peete also headlined six installments of “Morning Show Mysteries” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as well as in the network’s holiday favorites for which she also executive produced.

Her previous flicks with the network include “The Christmas Doctor” and “A Family Christmas Gift” opposite Patti LaBelle. She also starred as town mayor Michelle in all four “Christmas in Evergreen” movies on the Hallmark Channel. She also had her own unscripted show called Meet the Peetes that aired for two seasons.

Robinson Peete’s previous credits include 21 Jump Street, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and For Your Love, as well as Chicago Fire, American Housewife and Mike & Molly. She was also one of the original co-hosts of The Talk.

Robinson Peete is repped by Artists First, Agency for the Performing Arts, and Kim Stenton and Jessica Boardman of Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light LLP.