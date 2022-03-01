‘Hightown’ Renewed For Season 3 By Starz

Starz has renewed its critically acclaimed crime drama series Hightown for a third season.

Starring Monica Raymund, the Cape Cod-set Hightown is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television.

“Hightown is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for Starz. “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

In Season 2, the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashed with its off-season reality. Per the logline: Achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, Jackie Quinones (Raymund) is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal — but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal.

When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other woman on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.

Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

Cutter made her television directorial debut in Season 2. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Fruitvale Station) also directed two of the second season’s 10 episodes. Raymund, Brandon Sonnier, Radium Cheung, Antonio Negret and Eagle Egilsson also directed in Season 2.

Cutter executive produces with Gary Lennon, along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Ellen H. Schwartz also serves as executive producer.

Season 2 is streaming on all Starz platforms.