HGTV President Jane Latman Takes Over Food Network As Courtney White Exits To Launch New Production Company

HGTV veteran Jane Latman will be taking the helm of Food Network, expanding her responsibilities as President, HGTV and Streaming Home Content. The move comes as current Food Network president Courtney White departs to launch a new production company, Butternut Films, and as parent company Discovery prepares for the merger with WarnerMedia, which is expected to close in April.

Latman begins her expanded role on April 30, and will continue to report to Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery, Inc.

Discovery’s HGTV and Food Network are two of the most valuable brands in the industry, ranking nightly as Top 10 cable networks among adults 25-54 and women 25-54, together reaching more than 55 million viewers per month in prime.

“Jane has more than proven her leadership skills at HGTV where, so far this year, she leads the industry in launching six of the top 20 freshman hits among A25-54 — more than any other cable network,” said Finch. “She is the perfect choice to lead our important food and home content businesses and I’m confident she will bring the same creative magic to Food Network that she has to HGTV.”

White has led Food Network for the past four years, launching such top-rated series as Buddy vs. Duff, Tournament of Champions and Girl Meets Farm, along with last year’s scripted feature Candy Coated Christmas. She also held senior content roles at HGTV and Travel Channel. White will leave Discovery on April 30.