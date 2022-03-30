Helmut Huber Dies: Husband And Manager Of ‘All My Children’ Star Susan Lucci Was 84

Helmut Huber, husband and manager of All My Children star Susan Lucci, died Monday, March 28, in Long Island, New York. He was 84.

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

A spokesperson for Lucci said that Huber died peacefully, noting: “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Huber was born on October 10, 1937, in Innsbruck, Austria, and becoming a United States citizen in 1994, Huber met Lucci in 1969 while they were working at Long Island’s Garden City Hotel. Huber was the hotel’s executive chef, and Lucci had worked there during a summer vacation from college. After just three weeks of dating, the couple married on Sept. 13, 1969.

Following Lucci’s success as Erica Kane on ABC’s All My Children, Huber transitioned professionally to become her manager and CEO of Lucci’s Pine Valley Productions and SL Enterprises. The couple would become a longtime and familiar presence on the New York social and philanthropic scenes.

Huber began his career at age 18 with an apprenticeship at the Hotel Maria Theresia and study at L’Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland. He moved to Canada at age 21, two years later relocating to New York. By his late 20s he was the head of Food and Beverage for the entire Knott Hotel Corporation, which included the United Nations and Pentagon. In the early 1960s he moved to Garden City, Long Island, as the executive chef at the Garden City Hotel.

He met and married Lucci after his first marriage ended in divorce.

Huber is survived by his wife of 52 years, two sons, two daughters (including former Passions cast member Liza Huber), a brother, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family requests that In lieu of flowers contributions be made to the American Stroke Association in support of stroke awareness and research.