‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Michael Paul Chan Joins Apple TV+ Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Major Crimes alum Michael Paul Chan is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Billy Crudup in the Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television.

Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Chan will play Walt, a gifted but surly rocket mechanic with a deep and secret connection to Jack’s (Crudup) past.

Bhalla and Jansen executive produce alongside Stephen Falk; Jonathan Entwistle, who directs; and Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will also serve as executive producers through their banner Mortal Media. MRC Television is the studio.

Chan was a long-running series regular on Major Crimes and has recurred on The Resident and Berlin Station. His feature film credits include U.S. Marshals and Spy Game. He’s repped by GVA Talent Agency.