Heather Hemmens Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Roswell, New Mexico star and Hallmark Channel alumna Heather Hemmens has signed a deal to star in multiple original films exclusively for Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We are excited to sign this multi-picture deal with Heather Hemmens,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media. “Heather is such a pro at what she does, making every movie she works on unique and special. We are lucky to have her on-board, starring in multiple movies for us.”

Previously, Hemmens starred in the Hallmark Channel original movie Love, Take Two and most recently, in Christmas in My Heart for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Currently, Hemmens can be seen in the series regular role of Maria Deluca on The CW series Roswell, New Mexico, and she also directed an episode in Season 3. She recently starred in Jamie Foxx’s series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and the OWN series If Loving You is Wrong, and had a recurring role on Yellowstone opposite Kevin Costner. Her previous TV credits include a series lead on Hellcats for The CW as well as a recurring role on the hit ABC series Grey’s Anatomy.

Hemmens is the latest Hallmark Channel alum to sign a multi-picture deal with Crown Media, joining Lacey Chabert and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Crown Media,” said Hemmens. “Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are the go-to-networks for feel-good entertainment, and I feel very lucky to be a part of that.”

Hemmens is repped by Brave Artists Management.