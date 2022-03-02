HBO Max & WarnerMedia OneFifty To Expand Latino Short Film Competition

HBO Max and WarnerMedia OneFifty are partnering with the Georgia Latino Film Festival, the Houston Latino Film Festival, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, the Miami Film Festival, the New York Latino Film Festival and the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival to expand their annual Latino Short Film Competition, with submissions open as of yesterday and closing on May 2nd at 11:59 p.m. PT.

HBO Max

The restructuring of the competition presented by HBO Max will allow the streamer to tap into the networks of each of the six participating festivals from across the U.S. and continue to elevate diverse Latino voices. Films exploring this year’s theme of “Community” should be submitted through the aforementioned festivals. The competition will culminate in seven winning films, which HBO Max and WarnerMedia OneFifty will license to premiere on the former platform at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the revamp of our Latino short film competition that goes hand in hand with the one year anniversary of Pa’lante!,” said HBO Max and HBO’s Director of Multicultural Marketing, Jessica Vargas, with reference to HBO Max’s social-first audience initiative. “We hope this competition inspires and empowers Latinos far and wide in the entertainment industry while elevating their stories.”

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to expand our original programming with seven new amazing films created by outstanding individuals being honored at Latino film festivals all over the country,” added Joey Chavez, who serves as Executive Vice President of Drama at HBO Max and HBO.

More information on the Latino Short Film Competition can be found here.