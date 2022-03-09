HBO Max Orders ‘The Penguin’ Limited Series As ‘The Batman’ Clocks $301M+ At WW Box Office

In what comes as no surprise given the running $301M global grossing success of The Batman, HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to the pic’s spinoff series The Penguin which will see Colin Farrell reprising his villainous role from the pic as one of Gotham’s legendary kingpins.

As The Batman director Matt Reeves told us on Hero Nation, Penguin picks up where the movie left off in regards to Penguin. In addition, the original Batman spinoff series that Reeves conceived centering around a corrupt cop in events preceding the movie; that is no longer moving forward at HBO Max.

The Penguin, which is the working title of the show, is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level.”

Said Reeves, “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

LeFranc added, “I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen.”

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said, “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

It was previously announced that LeFranc penned the pilot. The Penguin is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The limited drama series is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

The Batman charted Warner Bros. biggest opening during the pandemic with $258M, which also repped the industry’s second biggest take during Covid. Broken out that was $134M stateside and $124M abroad. Yesterday, The Batman made $10.77M, -1% from Warner Bros.’ reported domestic Monday of $10.88M. With domestic at $155.6M through yesterday and foreign at $145.7M, The Batman currently counts a global gross of $301.3M.

LeFranc is repped by Grandview, CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett Kole.