HBO Addresses ‘Euphoria’ “Hellish” Season 2 Shoot Allegations, Says No “Formal Inquiries Raised”

Less than a week after Euphoria’s dramatic Season 2 finale, HBO is addressing claims about a toxic and unsafe workplace environment on the set of the Zendaya-led drama.

Earlier in February The Daily Beast published a report that detailed the inner workings of Euphoria season 2, including alleged 15 to 17 work days, “hellish” night shoots and more. The Daily Beast also reported that background actors made complaints to SAG-AFTRA over failure “to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom,” among other allegations of a toxic production.”

The premium network shared the following statement in response to the allegations of SAG-AFTRA violations:

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

Deadline has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment.

HBO’s statement also comes just days after Euphoria‘s season 2 finale marked a new viewership high for the network and streaming service HBO Max. Raking in 6.6 million viewers with its finale, Euphoria now marks HBO’s second-most-watched series, following Game of Thrones.

Euphoria, which has been renewed for Season 3, is created, written, directed and executive produced by Levinson. The series is produced in partnership with A24. Season 2 EPs are Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, and Yoram Mokady. The series is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.