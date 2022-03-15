‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ YA Drama Starring Jaden Michael Picked Up To Series For Prime Video

Amazon Studios has given a series order to its YA action-thriller pilot Harlan Coben’s Shelter, an adaptation of Coben’s Mickey Bolitar novels with Jaden Michael (Colin in Black and White) starring as Bolitar. The project, co-produced by MGM International Television Productions and Amazon Studios, will premiere on Prime Video.

The Shelter pilot, written by Harlan Coben and Charlotte Coben and directed by Patricia Cardoso, wrapped filming in Coben’s home state of New Jersey at the end of 2021. In addition to Michael as Mickey Bolitar, the cast also includes Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Emma Winslow, and Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, with Brian Altemus joining the cast as Troy.

Based on the first novel in the bestselling author Coren’s Mickey Bolitar trilogy, Shelter tells the story of high school junior Mickey Bolitar (Michael) as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot. When a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost tells Mickey that his father isn’t dead, Mickey is sure he’s losing his mind on top of everything. Mickey finds a grounding force in Ashley Kent, another new student who’s lived through her own tragedy. But then Ashley goes missing, and as Mickey searches for her, he learns that everything she told him was a lie—and that he is in serious danger unless he gets to the bottom of what happened to her and his father. Mickey’s search thrusts him into a world of conspiracy, lies, and the darkest aspects of humanity.

“Rich with young adult and coming-of-age themes, the story is so special because of how it resonates across all demographics, which is what Harlan does best,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “From the original Myron Bolitar series to Mickey’s journey of resilience and self-discovery, Harlan is a wiz at creating sharp, distinct characters and we’re thrilled to team up with him, MGM Television, and the very talented Jaden Michael, who we know will do an incredible job of bringing Mickey Bolitar to life.”

Shelter joins Amazon Studios’ roster of YA series that includes breakout The Wilds, which is returning for a second season, animated series Fairfax, which is in the middle of a two-season pickup, and the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty, a TV series adaptation of the YA novel series from Jenny Han, the author behind To All The Boys I Loved Before.

Coben serves as executive producer with MGM’s Rola Bauer overseeing the series for the studio. Charlotte Coben is a producer and Erik Barmack is also an executive producer. Cardoso was an executive producer on the pilot.

With over 75 million books in print worldwide, Harlan Coben is the #1 New York Times author of thirty-five novels including Win, The Boy From The Woods, Run Away, Fool Me Once, Tell No One and the Myron Bolitar series. Coben is also the creator and executive producer of several Netflix TV dramas including Stay Close, The Stranger, Safe, Gone For Good, and The Woods.