Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Brennan Elliott is expanding his relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, with an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal.

Elliott, who most recently starred in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, began working with the networks in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove. Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media, and in the network’s original films such as A Christmas Melody and Love You Like Christmas.

Elliott additional credits include the role of Graham on all four seasons of UnReal and feature films Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb and Curse of Chucky, among others.

“Brennan brings tremendous talent and charisma to every role,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “He’s a joy to work with and we look forward to collaborating with him on new movies we know our viewers will fall in love with.”

Elliott’s Crown Media deal follows a string of deals signed by several Hallmark Channel alums, such as Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan, among others, with GAC Family, the rebranded Great American Country network run by former Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill Abbott. Abbott has been bringing in established Hallmark Channel talent he worked with while running the network.

“It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years,” Elliott said. “I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

Elliott is repped by Justice & Ponder.