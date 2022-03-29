Hailey Kilgore, David Iacono & Jeremie Harris To Star In Tubi Noir ‘Cinnamon’ From Producer Kevin Garnett

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Kilgore (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), David Iacono (The Flight Attendant) and Jeremie Harris (Legion) have signed on to star in the noir film Cinnamon, which will stream exclusively on Fox’s free service, Tubi.

The feature currently in production in Atlanta follows a struggling small-town gas station attendant and aspiring (and truly gifted) singer, Jodi Jackson (Kilgore), whose life is sent into a tailspin when there’s a robbery at work. Iacono is playing Jodi’s fiercely devoted hustler boyfriend turned music manager, Eddie, with Harris as James Walker, a young gangster in the drug running business.

Cinnamon is the first movie in production under Tubi’s recently announced film deal with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group to produce multiple films from Village Roadshow Pictures’ “Black Noir Cinema” initiative. Rising filmmaker Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. is directing from his script, with Oz Scott producing alongside Kevin Garnett via his Content Cartel, and Adrian Younge composing the film’s original music.

Kilgore is a Tony Award, Drama League and Outer Critics nominee who can currently be seen on Starz’s Power prequel Raising Kanan as Jukebox, a quick-witted and fiercely independent aspiring singer. On the feature front, she can currently be seen as Carolyn Franklin in Liesl Tommy’s MGM feature Respect opposite Jennifer Hudson. The actress drew her aforementioned accolades for her portrayal of Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island, and has also had memorable turns in NBC’s The Village and Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories for Apple TV+.

Iacono will next be seen reprising his role as Eli Briscoe in Season 2 of HBO’s acclaimed series The Flight Attendant, and in Amazon’s young adult coming-of-age series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The actor has also featured in such films as Joker, The Pastor, St. Vincent and Choose, and in such series as Social Distance, Grand Army, Blue Bloods, The Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, Strangers, NCIS: New Orleans, The Blacklist: Redemption and Show Me a Hero.

Harris is best known for his starring role as Ptonomy Wallace on three seasons of FX’s Legion, as Leon Bittle on FX’s Fargo, and as Shane Vincent on Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down. He also starred in the recent film Vampires vs. The Bronx, from producer Lorne Michaels, and in 2019 starred in The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

Montgomery Jr. is an African-American filmmaker from Los Angeles who created the brand, ALT-Horror, to address racism, violence, and toxic masculinity in American culture by reframing contemporary stories as farce and satire. Fox’s streaming service, Tubi, is home to over 35,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing library of Tubi originals, 65+ local and live news and sports channels, and 250+ entertainment partners, featuring content from nearly every major Hollywood studio.

Kilgore is represented by A3 Artists Agency, One Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Iacono by Take 3 Talent Agency; Harris by CAA and ATA Management; and Montgomery Jr. by Circle of Confusion and Granderson Des Rochers.