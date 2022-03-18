‘Hacks’ Season 2 Adds Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen & Margaret Cho

Season 2 of HBO Max‘s hit series Hacks has added Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird, The Conners), Martha Kelly (Euphoria, Marriage Story), and Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as recurring guest stars; Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant, Fire Island), will also appear as a guest star. Details regarding the characters they will portray have not been released.

The critically acclaimed series focuses on the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Emmy winner, Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Emmy nominee, Hannah Einbinder) and how it continues to evolve while the pair travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.

Other returning cast includes Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams, both of whom were nominated for Emmy Awards for Season 1. Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo also star.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Metcalf is repped by WME. Kelly is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA, and Morris Yorn. Wen is represented by Link Entertainment and Innovative Artists. Cho is represented by WME and Fox Rothschild LLP.