Gwen Stefani To Kick Off Hollywood Bowl’s 100th Anniversary Summer Season

Southern California local Gwen Stefani will kick off the Hollywood Bowl’s 2022 summer lineup, which marks the venue’s 100th such season. The June 3 in a program also featuring the L.A. Phil, led by musical director Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today.

The opening night event benefits the L.A. Phil’s learning and community programs and also highlights performances from ballet dancer Roberto Bolle, Grammy-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis and dancing sisters group Let It Happen.

Also together for the first time will be members of both the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands. The evening will begin with the world premiere of a new fanfare for orchestra, performed by the LA Phil, created by composer John Williams to mark the Bowl’s centennial.

The night concludes with a fireworks display.

Join us on June 3 for Opening Night 2022, a celebration of the Hollywood Bowl's first 100 years! Featuring @GwenStefani, @GustavoDudamel, YOLA, @RobertoBolle and more, plus the LA Phil performing a new fanfare by John Williams. Tickets now available! https://t.co/GhEsdLmCCt pic.twitter.com/96KiouXJpA — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) March 15, 2022

The Bowl boasted a scaled-back schedule last summer following the cancellation of its entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also marking the Bowl’s 100th year, the free two-day weekend festival 101 Fest, held at both the Hollywood Bowl (June 11) and The Ford (June 12), will celebrate the history of the outdoor venues situated on either side of the Hollywood (101) Freeway.

The June 11 free concert at the Bowl will be interspersed with historical footage, and various speakers, poets and DJs. Performers will include DJ Cut Chemist; marching bands from USC and UCLA; the LA Phil with special guest violinist Ray Chen; percussionist Sheila E.; and more.

Across the freeway, the festival continues at The Ford on June 12, and will be hosted by KCRW DJ Novena Carmel with performers including Get Lit poets; DJ, percussionist and vocalist Gingee; hip-hop band Weapons of Mass Creation; singer-songwriter MAYE; and bassist, vocalist and composer Tonina.

Both days of the festival will begin with a specially-commissioned performance by Native Americans from both the Chumash and Tongva people.

Subscription tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season and “Create Your Own” packages are now available. The Hollywood Bowl box office opens for single ticket sales on May 3.

Registration to apply for free 101 Fest tickets begins on May 10.

Full programming for The Ford will be announced on April 5, with ticket packages available online that day, and single tickets on sale April 19.

City News Service contributed to this report.