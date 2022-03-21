Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The White Lotus’ Among Winners – Full List

The Guild of Music Supervisors held its 12th annual awards ceremony virtually to celebrate outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers.

Mandi Collier took home two awards for her work on Sylie’s Love and Zola while the Oscar-nominated original song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto by Lin-Manuel Miranda won for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film.

Legendary songwriter and record producer Diane Warren was presented with this year’s Icon Award and music supervisor Mitchell Leib took home the Legacy Award.

Tonight’s presenters included Hollywood luminaries such as Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright and more.

The 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards was produced by President Joel C. High, Vice President Madonna Wade-Reed and former GMS President Thomas Golubić. Show Production was handled by Angelia Bibbs-Sanders from ABS Collective with Talent Producer, Jessica Milten, and Technical Production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.

Look at the full list of winners below: