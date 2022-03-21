Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The White Lotus’ Among Winners – Full List

The Guild of Music Supervisors held its 12th annual awards ceremony virtually to celebrate outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers.
Mandi Collier took home two awards for her work on Sylie’s Love and Zola while the Oscar-nominated original song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto by Lin-Manuel Miranda won for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film.
Legendary songwriter and record producer Diane Warren was presented with this year’s Icon Award and music supervisor Mitchell Leib took home the Legacy Award.
Tonight’s presenters included Hollywood luminaries such as Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright and more.
The 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards was produced by President Joel C. High, Vice President Madonna Wade-Reed and former GMS President Thomas Golubić. Show Production was handled by Angelia Bibbs-Sanders from ABS Collective with Talent Producer, Jessica Milten, and Technical Production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.
Look at the full list of winners below:
FILMBest Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 MillionSteven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 MillionJulianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del MarBest Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 MillionMandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s LoveBest Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 MillionMandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – ZolaBest Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film“Dos Oruguitas” from EncantoSongwriter: Lin-Manuel MirandaPerformer: Sebastián YatraMusic Supervisor: Tom MacDougallTELEVISIONBest Music Supervision – Television DramaLiza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or MusicalJanet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1Best Music Supervision – Reality TelevisionSarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1Best Music Supervision – Television MovieLaura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And ForeverBest Song Written and/or Recorded for TelevisionTitle: “F*** The Pain Away”Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli JulianProgram: Sex EducationEpisodes 302 and 307Music Supervisor: Matt BiffaDOCUMENTARIESBest Music Supervision for a DocumentaryAngela Asistio – ValBest Music Supervision in a DocuseriesAminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”TRAILERSBest Music Supervision in a TrailerToddrick Spalding – King RichardADVERTISINGBest Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”VIDEO GAMESBest Music Supervision in a Video GameRaphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22
