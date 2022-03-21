You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Awards: 'Don't Look Up' Wins Original Screenplay, 'CODA' Takes Adapted; 'Hacks', 'Succession', 'Conan' Also Score - Full Winners List
Read the full story

Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The White Lotus’ Among Winners – Full List

The Guild of Music Supervisors held its 12th annual awards ceremony virtually to celebrate outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers.

Mandi Collier took home two awards for her work on Sylie’s Love and Zola while the Oscar-nominated original song “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto by Lin-Manuel Miranda won for Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film.

Legendary songwriter and record producer Diane Warren was presented with this year’s Icon Award and music supervisor Mitchell Leib took home the Legacy Award.

Tonight’s presenters included Hollywood luminaries such as Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright and more.

Related Story

Pete Shelley Dies: Buzzcocks Frontman & Film/TV Soundtrack Stalwart Was 63

The 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards was produced by President Joel C. High, Vice President Madonna Wade-Reed and former GMS President Thomas Golubić. Show Production was handled by Angelia Bibbs-Sanders from ABS Collective with Talent Producer, Jessica Milten, and Technical Production by Nick Urbom from Big Push Media Group.

Look at the full list of winners below:

FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million                                             
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!     
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million                   
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar        
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million                                           
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million                                                         
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film                                                                   
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performer: Sebastián Yatra
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama                                                             
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical                                                    
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television                                                                        
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie                                                                         
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television                                                            
Title: “F*** The Pain Away”
Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)
Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian
Program: Sex Education
Episodes 302 and 307
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary                                                 
Angela Asistio – Val
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries                                                                                           
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer                                                                                      
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
ADVERTISING 
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)                                                                                
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)                                                      
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game                                                                
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad