‘Grown-ish’ Renewed For Season 5 By Freeform; Marcus Scribner Joins Cast, Zakiyyah Alexander & Courtney Lilly To Co-Showrun

Grown-ish will return to Freeform for Season 5 with a familiar face and two new showrunners at the helm.

Freeform revealed that the fifth season of the  Black-ish spinoff series will add Marcus Scribner to join his on-screen sister Yara Shahidi as Andre Johnson Jr. as he embarks on his journey to being “grown.” Zakiyyah Alexander (Russian Doll) and Black-ish executive producer Courtney Lilly will serve as co-showrunners for Season 5.

Season 4 of Grown-ish, which currently airs on Freeform, follows Zoey (Shahidi) and her classmates on the road to graduation.

Grown-ish season 5 is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Scribner is represented by CAA, Artists First, imPRint and Del Shaw Moonves. Alexander is represented by WME, Map Point Management and Gang Tyre, and Lilly by by UTA, Ben Jacobson at The Framework Collective and attorneys Jeff Frankel and Mike Castrillo at McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

