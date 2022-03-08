‘The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation’ Musical Sets Seattle Fall Debut

The Broadway-aimed stage musical adaptation of the Vacation film franchise has a new launch: The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, The Musical will debut in September at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre.

Originally planned, pre-Covid, for Fall 2020, the musical (formerly known by working title Broadway Vacation) will run from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1 in Seattle, followed by an engagement at Houston’s Theatre Under the Stars from Oct. 25 to Nov. 6.

The dates were announced today by producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Deaf West Theatre’s Spring Awakening). The announcement described the engagements as “prior to Broadway,” with Broadway dates and venue “to be announced.”

The musical is based on the characters from the Warner Bros. Vacation franchise, which starred Chevy Chase and included 1983’s National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Vegas Vacation (1997) and the 2015 remake Vacation starring Ed Helms.

“I couldn’t think of a better place for the Griswolds to start their journey to Broadway than Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater,” Davenport said in a statement, “and taking a cue from this adventurous crew, continuing the developmental journey at Houston’s Theatre Under the Stars. Can’t wait to throw our bags in the family truckster and head out.”

The Seattle venue has been the starting ground for various New York-bound productions over the years, including Hairspray, Aladdin, Memphis and First Date, among others.

The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen; direction and choreography by Donna Feore; scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Tina McCartney; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Kai Harada, music supervision and additional arrangements by Greg Anthony Rassen; and music arrangements by Glen Kelly.

The 5th Avenue Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry described the musical as “joyful and heartwarming.”

“I can’t think of a family better than the Griswolds to tag along with as they embark on this brand-new Broadway adventure,” he said in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled for this wildly fun production to kick off our 2022/23 Season.” Said Theatre Under the Stars Artistic Director Dan Knechtges: “We’re so excited to be part of the team that is bringing this new musical to life and to share it with our audiences before sending it off to Broadway.”