‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Skylar Astin As Recurring

A new doctor’s coming to Grey’s Anatomy as Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) joins the long-running ABC drama in a recurring role.

Deadline has confirmed that Astin will appear as Todd Earnes. Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial. He will first appear as Todd in “Put the Squeeze on Me,” which will air on March 24.

News of latest addition to the cast comes nearly a week after the series’ midseason return. Deadline exclusively learned that this week’s upcoming episode will bid farewell to Richard Flood, who appeared Dr. Cormac Hayes for three seasons.

Astin recently starred alongside Jane Levy in NBC’s Emmy-winning Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as Max. His recent television credits also include Roku’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Astin starred as Jake in the Pitch Perfect opposite Anna Kendrick. Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and Adam Devine. His additional credits include Graves, Hot Air, Wreck It Ralph, Ground Floor and Girls.