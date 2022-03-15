Grammy Performers To Include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Others; First Round Unveiled

Grammy nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow will take the stage at the awards ceremony next month, producers announced today in unveiling the first round of performers.

Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, April 3 on CBS.

The first round of performers are nominated in the following categories:

Brothers Osborne received two nominations this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) and Best Country Album (Skeletons)

BTS is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Butter”);

Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Right On Time”), Song Of The Year (“Right On Time”), Song Of The Year (“A Beautiful Noise” with Alicia Keys), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Right On Time”) and Best American Roots Performance (“Same Devil”)

Billie Eilish received seven nominations this year: Record Of The Year (“Happier Than Ever”), Album Of The Year (Happier Than Ever), Song Of The Year (“Happier Than Ever”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Happier Than Ever”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Happier Than Ever), Best Music Video (“Happier Than Ever”) and Best Music Film (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles);

Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Montero [Call Me By Your Name]”), Album Of The Year (Montero), Song Of The Year (“Montero [Call Me By Your Name]”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Industry Baby”) and Best Music Video (“Montero [Call Me By Your Name]”). Jack Harlow has two nominations this year for his work on Montero, in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year;

Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven awards: Record Of The Year (“drivers license”), Album Of The Year (Sour), Song Of The Year (“drivers license”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“drivers license”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour) and Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 , 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.