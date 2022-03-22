‘Grace And Frankie’: Netflix Sets Premiere For Final Episodes

Just call them the goodbye girls: Grace and Frankie are about to return for their final episodes on Netflix.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be back April 29 to reprise their roles as a pair of divorcées whose husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston as Robert and Sol) left them to marry each other. The comedy from showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris also stars Baron Vaughn (Nwabudike), Ethan Embry (Coyote), Brooklyn Decker (Mallory), June Diane Raphael (Brianna), Peter Cambor (Barry), Lindsey Kraft (Allison), Marsha Mason (Arlene), Tim Bagley (Peter), Peter Gallagher (Nick Skolka) and Christine Woods (Jessica).

In the last of the four episodes that dropped in August, Nick was released from prison and placed on house arrest, much to the chagrin of Grace who was hoping he’d stay a few more years behind bars. Nwabudike, meanwhile, was about to get an at-home circumcision by his rabbi, while Sol and Robert’s house got burglarized and Coyote decided to sell off his Sacagawea coin so he could buy a house.

The episode also featured an appearance by Ed Asner as Howard, who helped Frankie unload her candy that was bought with dirty money. Asner died shortly after the episode streamed on Netflix.

Grace and Frankie first launched on Netflix in 2015. This is the seventh season.

Kauffman and Morris exec produce alongside Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.