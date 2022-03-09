‘Gotham Knights’: Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan & Navia Robinson Join CW Pilot

Oscar Morgan (De Son Vivant), Olivia Rose Keegan (Days Of Our Lives) and Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home) are set as series regulars in the CW’s DC universe-set Gotham Knights pilot. They join previously announced Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara.

Written by Batwoman trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Morgan will play Turner Hayes. Despite the murder of his biological parents, Turner remains resilient and driven to live up to his billionaire adoptive father’s name. While charming and soulful, Turner has never quite felt comfortable in this world of wealth and privilege.

Keegan portrays Duela. Abrasive, unpredictable and a little unhinged, Duela is, above all, a survivor. Born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father – the most dangerous man in Gotham – Duela forged herself into a brutal fighter and skilled thief.

Robinson plays Carrie Kelley. Fearless, idealistic and plucky as hell, Carrie talked her way into being Batman’s unlikely sidekick. If there’s a burning building or a person in need, she’s the first to rush in. Just as long as she’s home by curfew.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams is also co-exec producer, while Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot.

Morgan stars in a leading role in the feature film De Son Vivant, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. His other credits include Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air; Death in Paradise, Warren and The Miniaturist for the BBC, and ITV’s Trauma. Morgan is repped by Insight Management & Production and Untitled Entertainment.

Keegan is best known for her role as Claire on NBC’s Days Of Our Lives. She received two Daytime Emmy nominations for her performance and won an Emmy for Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series in 2020. She can most recently been seen in a major recurring role as Lily in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical-The Series and recently filmed Amazon’s Daisy Jones & The Six. She’s repped by Paradigm, Artistic Endeavors, and Schreck Rose Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Robinson is known for her role as Nia Baxter, Raven Baxter’s (Raven Symone) socially conscious teenage daughter, in Disney Channel’s live-action comedy, Raven’s Home. Her earlier credits include Netflix’s Free Rein. She’s repped by CESD and Mitchell Gossett at Industry Entertainment.