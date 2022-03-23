‘Gotham Knights’: Misha Collins To Play Harvey Dent In CW Pilot

Supernatural alum Misha Collins has been tapped for the role of Harvey Dent in the CW’s DC universe-set Gotham Knights pilot.

Dashing with a swagger, Collins’ Harvey Dent is Gotham’s charismatic, hard-charging District Attorney. With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey’s idealism and single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham’s most feared supervillains, Two-Face.

Written by Batwoman trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Collins joins previously announced series regulars Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan and Navia Robinson.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams is also co-exec producer, while Danny Cannon will direct and exec produce the pilot.

Collins tweeted news of his casting below.