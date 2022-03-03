Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Names Its Season One Grand Prize Winner

SPOILER ALERTS: Fox and chef Gordon Ramsay have found their first Next Level Chef. Tonight’s winner takes home a $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship from all three judges, and the coveted title..

The latest reality competition in the Ramsay empire aired on Fox. .Next Level Chef is set on a stage more than three stories high. Each floor contains a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available match the environment of each level, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst.

Tonight’s grand prize winner beat out 15 line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between. Ramsay was joined by chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

The series was produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global.

SPOILER ALERT: Do Not Read Past This Line If You Have Not Seen Show Finale.

The three remaining chefs in tonight’s finals included Mariah Scott of Santa Clara, CA | Current City: Houston, TX); Pyet DeSpain (Hometown: Kansas City, KS | Current City: Los Angeles, CA); and Reuel Vincent (Hometown: Trinidad & Tobago | Current City: Brooklyn, NY)

All three were allotted 90 Minutes to create three dishes, one from each floor, incuding :an appetizer from the Basement,

a fish course from the Middle Floor, and a meat dish from the Top Kitchen.

Pyet DeSpain ultimately triumphed with her menu of Pork and Sweet Potato Empanadas, Seared Striped Bass with Spiced Sweet Potato Purée, and Roasted Rack of Lamb with Fingerling Potatoes, Prosciutto Wrapped Green Beans and a Red Wine Reduction.

The show is now casting for future seasons. Interested chefs can reach out here to apply.