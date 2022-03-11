Searchlight’s ‘Fire Island’, ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ & ‘Not Okay’ Get Hulu Release Dates

Searchlight Pictures on Friday dated three movies that will stream exclusively this summer as Hulu Originals: Andrew Ahn’s rom-com Fire Island, the Emma Thompson-starring Sundance pic Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and Quinn Shephard’s Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch. All three had already been targeted to bow on the streamer.

Fire Island and Not Okay will also stream internationally on Disney+ as Star Originals.

“Fire Island” Searchlight

Fire Island, inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and shot on location in the Pines, will hit the streamer June 3. The romantic comedy revolves around two best friends who set out to have a legendary weeklong summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends. Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho lead the ensemble cast.

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” Searchlight

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, directed by Sophie Hyde, was eyed for Hulu after Searchlight acquired it at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for $7.5 million. A June 17 release date is now set for the pic, in which Thompson plays a retired school teacher yearning for some adventure, and some sex. Her plans involve hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).

“Not Okay” Searchlight

Not Okay, written and directed by Shepard, stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien and Mia Isaac. It will bow on Hulu on August 5. It centers on Danni Sanders (Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes there, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (O’Brien). It’s only a matter of time though before the façade cracks.