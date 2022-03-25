Gonzaga, The No. 1 Seed In Men’s NCAA Basketball, Loses To Arkansas, 74-68

There’s a reason it’s called March Madness. Tonight, fans experienced the ultimate bracket-buster.

The season of men’s college basketball upsets was underined on Thursday night, as championship favorite Gonzaga lost to Arkansas 74-68. The upset sends the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive March.

Gonzaga entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 87.8 points per game and field-goal percentage (52.6-percent). But they had trouble finding the basket in this game, scoring 19 fewer points than their average while shooting just 37.5 percent. No. 4 seed Arkansas, now 28-8, played tough defense throughout.

The game was played at Chase Center in San Francisco. Arkansas will now face the winner of Duke and Texas Tech on Saturday for a Final Four berth.