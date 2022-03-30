‘Bridgerton’ Young Queen Charlotte Spinoff Casts Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh & Ruth Gemmell

Netflix announced the cast for its Bridgerton spinoff limited series focused on a young Queen Charlotte‘s rise to prominence and power and they include franchise stars Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell. The trio will reprise the roles they popularized in the original series: Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton Netflix

Written by Shonda Rhimes, the prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

The rest of the cast and the characters they’ll portray as provided by the streamer can be found below.

India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) plays Young Queen Charlotte: Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta: Determined to maintain her family’s power, the Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain.

(L-R) India Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thoma Courtesy of Michael Shelford; Harry Livingstone; Jennie Scott

Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) plays Young King George: Handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restraints placed on him as the Crown. Until now. Having to share his space, and bed, with his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons head-on.

Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury: Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) plays Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) plays Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) plays Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) plays the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) plays Lord Danbury, Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) plays Brimsley (older).

Rhimes will also serve as showrunner and executive producer of the prequel spinoff series; Tom Verica as director and executive producer; and Betsy Beers as executive producer.

Netflix also shared some images from the first table read which can be found below.