Gina Rodriguez To Headline ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Not Dead Yet’

Former Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is returning to broadcast television as the lead in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Not Dead Yet from The Real O’Neals creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG and 20th Television.

In the project, based on Alexandra Potter’s Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, published in 2020, broke, newly single and feeling old, Nell Stevens (Rodriguez) – a self-described disaster – works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. Moving back home to Pasadena – a world where everyone seems to have a better life than she does (kids, careers, happy marriages, etc.) Nell can only afford to share an apartment with a stranger who monitors how much electricity she uses and pesters her about her recycling habits (which lately include a lot of empty White Claws.) A once successful journalist, Nell put her career on hold to help her fiancé get his restaurant off the ground. Following their break up, she takes the only job she can get – writing obituaries – which at first seems like a step backwards but ultimately may be exactly what she needs to move forward.

Johnson and Windsor, who wrote the script, executive produce with Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. 20th Television is the studio.

Rodriguez is best known for playing the title role on the hit series Jane The Virgin, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. Her upcoming projects include Netflix’s film Awake and Netflix’s miniseries Lost Ollie.

Rodriguez founded I Can and I Will Can Productions, whose mission is to create art and tell stories from those who are traditionally unseen and unheard. The company is behind Diary of a Future President, the series which Rodriguez directed, produced, and appeared in as the future president. It ran on Disney+ for two seasons. Rodriguez is repped by WME.