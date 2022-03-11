Gillian Robespierre & Mathilde Dratwa To Write & EP Wiip’s ‘Separation Anxiety’ TV Series Starring Julianne Nicholson

EXCLUSIVE: Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child, Landline) and Mathilde Dratwa (Milk and Gall) have been tapped to executive produce and pen the adaptation for Separation Anxiety, a limited series based on Laura Zigman’s bestselling novel, which has Julianne Nicholson attached to star and executive produce. Robespierre also will direct the pilot for the project, from independent studio wiip.

Separation Anxiety is described as an honest and humorous portrait of a wife and mother in limbo. Upon realizing that her life has not turned out as she hoped, Judy (Nicholson), a formerly successful children’s author and now an anxious mother and wife, sets out on a path to reclaim happiness on her own terms. Her first step? Carrying her beloved dog in an old baby carrier wherever she goes…

Wiip optioned the rights to the novel to develop as a premium TV series headlined by Nicholson. In addition to starring, Nicholson executive produces with Zigman and wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

Published by Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins, Separation Anxiety was named to the Most Anticipated and Best Books lists of 2020 and was a finalist for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize.

“We’re excited to partner with Julianne and wiip to bring Laura’s insightful book to life. It’s so rare to see a midlife crisis from a female perspective. We were drawn to the novel’s humor and depth and to its honest portrayal of marriage and motherhood. Julianne will bring not only strength and capability to Judy, but honesty, vulnerability, kindness, and a fierce wit. It is a dream to collaborate with her,” said Robespierre and Dratwa.

“Gillian and Mathilde are two wildly intelligent and thoughtful writers that I couldn’t be more excited to partner with. I know they will bring Judy and all her people to life in an unexpected, loving, and hilarious way. I can’t wait,” said Nicholson.

“That such a talented directing and writing team will work with Julianne Nicholson to bring my novel to television is beyond all expectation. I love Gillian and Mathilde’s work, and I couldn’t ask for a better match for Julianne’s intelligence and humor and emotional sensitivity. I can’t wait to see what they do with Judy’s story,” said Zigman.

“I must admit that beneath all of my giddiness, I’m slightly intimidated by this powerhouse lineup. The now much-decorated Julianne Nicholson and the wildly talented duo of Gillian Robespierre and Mathilde Dratwa are the absolute perfect filmmakers and partners to bring Laura Zigman’s brilliant novel to life,” said Roybal.

Robespierre, who also recently directed episodes of And Just Like That…, Only Murders in the Building and Mrs. Fletcher, is repped by UTA and Tara Kole at Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole. Dratwa is repped by CAA and Danny Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, & Passman; Zigman by Stephanie Rostan at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency and WME; Nicholson by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.